CUET PG 2022 Result Out; Direct Link To Check At Cuet.nta.nic.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download CUET PG 2022 scorecard at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 scorecard available to download on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can download the CUET PG 2022 score card using application number, date of birth. CUET PG Result 2022 Live

To download CUET PG 2022 scorecard on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in, click on the CUET PG 2022 result link. Enter the log-in credentials, CUET PG result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download the CUET PG 2022 PDF and take a print for future reference.

CUET PG Result 2022: Direct Link, Websites To Check

cuet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in- through these websites, candidates can check and download the CUET PG 2022 scorecard.

The candidates can also download the CUET PG 2022 answer key on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in, which was earlier released on September 24.

CUET PG 2022 exam was concluded on September 12, where around 4 lakh students participated. The students can take admission in post graduate courses in 40 central universities and other state universities through CUET PG 2022 scores.