CUET PG 2022 Day 8 Exam Today; Important Guidelines For Candidates
CUET PG 2022: The first shift will be organised between 10 am and 12 noon, while the second shift will be held from 3 PM to 5 PM. Important checklist for candidates
CUET PG 2022: The Common Universities Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 examination for day eight will be held today, September 9. The entrance exam for admission to postgraduate courses will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be organised between 10 am and 12 noon, while the second will start at 3 pm and will finish at 5 pm. The reporting time and the gate closing time at the test centre are mentioned on the CUET PG admit card of the candidate. ALSO READ | CUET UG 2022 Answer Key Released, Know How To Raise Objections
The candidates must adhere to the exam day guidelines mentioned on the CUET admit card. Candidates need to carry a hard copy of the CUET PG admit card at the exam centre which acts as COVID-19 pass. Along with CUET hall ticket, candidates are required to carry self-declaration slip, a valid photo ID proof and one passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form), PwD certificate and scribe-related documents (if any) at the examination centre.
CUET PG 2022 Exam: Important Guidelines To Follow
- Examinees should reach the exam centre at least 1 hour before the commencement of the online computer based (CBT) exam
- Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall after the commencement of paper
- Candidates can carry their personal hand sanitizer (50 ml), transparent water bottle and should follow Covid-19 guidelines
- Each candidate will be allotted one seat with roll number in the examination Hall. The seating arrangement has been decided on the basis of CUET PG 2022 roll number order
- Candidates are not allowed to carry any instrument, geometry, pencil box, handbag, or any electronic gadget, mobile phone, or other electronic devices.
- Plain paper will be provided to candidates in the examination hall for rough work or calculation
- Candidates are not allowed to leave the examination hall before the completion of the duration of the exam
- Candidates should avoid any unfair practices otherwise their candidature will be cancelled and s/he will be debarred for 3 years in the future.