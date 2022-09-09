CUET PG 2022 Day 8 Exam Today; Important Guidelines For Candidates

Image credit: shutterstock.com CUET PG 2022 shift one begins at 10 am

CUET PG 2022: The Common Universities Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 examination for day eight will be held today, September 9. The entrance exam for admission to postgraduate courses will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be organised between 10 am and 12 noon, while the second will start at 3 pm and will finish at 5 pm. The reporting time and the gate closing time at the test centre are mentioned on the CUET PG admit card of the candidate. ALSO READ | CUET UG 2022 Answer Key Released, Know How To Raise Objections

The candidates must adhere to the exam day guidelines mentioned on the CUET admit card. Candidates need to carry a hard copy of the CUET PG admit card at the exam centre which acts as COVID-19 pass. Along with CUET hall ticket, candidates are required to carry self-declaration slip, a valid photo ID proof and one passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form), PwD certificate and scribe-related documents (if any) at the examination centre.

CUET PG 2022 Exam: Important Guidelines To Follow