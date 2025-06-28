Applications Invited For Central Sector Scheme Of Scholarship, Check Deadline

The application window for the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students (CSSS) for the academic year 2025-26 is now open. Eligible students can apply for fresh scholarships as well as renewals for previous years through the National Scholarship Portal at scholarships.gov.in.

According to the notification issued by the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education, the scholarship application process includes:

Fresh applications for 2025-26

1st renewal for 2024-25

2nd renewal for 2023-24

3rd renewal for 2022-23

4th renewal for 2021-22

The deadline for both fresh and renewal applications is October 31, 2025.

Students are advised to submit their online applications well before the deadline. Where required, original documents must be presented to the respective institutions for verification. Applications not verified by the institutions will be considered invalid.

Institutional Nodal Officers have also been requested to verify, mark defects, or reject applications through their respective login portals in a timely manner to ensure smooth processing.

For further details and to apply, visit the official National Scholarship Portal.