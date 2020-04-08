Give Extension For Thesis Submission: Teachers' Body To UGC

COVID-19 lockdown: Give extension for thesis submission teachers body writes to UGC

Federation of Central Universities Teachers' Associations (FEDCUTA) wrote to the University Grants Commission (UGC) asking extension for submission of thesis and dissertations in universities across the country. The teachers' body said many Ph.D. and M.Phil research scholars are in a situation in which they are unable to conduct research due to the lockdown existing in the country in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FEDCUTA asked the UGC, national higher education regulator, to issue instructions to universities to give an extension of at least six months to all research scholars across the country who were due to submit their thesis/dissertations or hold their pre-submission seminars.

"We write to you to bring to your notice of the difficulties being faced by Ph.D./M.Phil. research scholars in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Barring essential services, there is total lockdown in the entire country," the letter said.

"Many Ph.D. and M.Phil research scholars have been thus unable to conduct research in this period. Absence of laboratory and library facilities (except for select few e-resources) have left scholars largely resourceless," the letter added.

The letter said the research scholars have not been able to do any field work too.

"Currently, the crisis in the actual physical world outside has disrupted the peaceful frame of mind so much required for undertaking proper research work," it said.

"We request you to take cognizance of the difficult circumstances and issue instructions to universities to give an extension of at least six months to all research scholars across the country who were due to submit their thesis/dissertations or hold their pre-submission seminars," the FEDCUTA demanded.

