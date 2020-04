UGC To Release Guidelines For Colleges, Universities Next Week

The UGC's guidelines will be based on the suggestions given by thetwo committees.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Saturday said that it will release the guidelines for academic measures to be taken by colleges and universities for the current and the next academic session next week. The UGC's guidelines will be based on the suggestions given by the two committees which were formed earlier. These committees have submitted their reports to the Commission.

"UGC constituted two committees to look into the issues being faced by the universities and colleges regarding teaching-learning processes, examinations, admissions, academic calendar and other related issues in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and countrywide lockdown, to avoid academic loss and take appropriate measures for the future of students," read a statement.

The first committee under the chairmanship of Professor RC Kuhad, former member UGC and Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Haryana, was given the responsibility to look into the issues related to examinations and academic calendar.

The second committee under the chairmanship of Professor Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) was asked to look into issues related to promoting online education.

"One panel has recommended that the academic session be started from September than July. The second panel has suggested that universities should conduct online exams if they have the infrastructure and means or wait for the lockdown to get over and then decide a date for pen-and-paper examinations," a source said.

"It is further clarified that both the committees have submitted their reports on April 24 to UGC. The reports will be discussed in the UGC Commission meeting and based on the decision of the Commission, UGC will issue guidelines/advisories, next week, to the universities and colleges regarding the measures to be taken for the current academic session as well as next academic session in the larger interest of the student community," the statement added.

"It is not binding that all the recommendations will be accepted. After deliberating on the feasibility issues and keeping the situation in mind, guidelines will be issued," an official from the HRD Ministry said.

Click here for more Education News

World 28,96,959 Cases 18,77,564 Active 8,16,550 Recovered 2,02,845 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 28,96,959 and 2,02,845 have died; 18,77,564 are active cases and 8,16,550 have recovered as on April 26, 2020 at 8:36 am.