Study Abroad: This UK University Announces Scholarships Worth Rs 26 Lakh

Study Abroad: Manchester University, ranked 6th in the UK and 38th globally, has announced new scholarships for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. The university will award 100 merit-based undergraduate scholarships, known as Global Futures Scholarships, to eligible international students.

Undergraduate Scholarships

Indian students planning to pursue a undergraduate degree at the university can apply for this scholarship, which is valued at 24,000 pounds (approximately Rs 26 lakh). The deadline for application submission is April 10, 2025. The result for the selected candidates will be announced on April 30.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be Indian citizens.

They must have an admission offer from Manchester University.

Tuition fees must be paid as per university guidelines.

The scholarship applies to various disciplines, including:

School of Social Sciences

School of Environment, Education & Development

School of Arts, Languages & Cultures

Alliance Manchester Business School

Postgraduate Global Futures Scholarship

Manchester University has also introduced 230 postgraduate scholarships, each worth 8,000 pouds (approximately Rs 8.75 lakh). This financial aid will be provided as a tuition fee discount for selected students.

Selection Process

Students must first apply for admission and receive an offer letter from the university.

Selection will be based on academic performance and details provided in the application.

For detailed eligibility criteria and application procedures, candidates can visit the official Manchester University website.

The university currently has 44,000 students and 12,000 staff members, with 25 Nobel Prize winners associated with its student and faculty community. It is also recognised for its strong research contributions.