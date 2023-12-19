Considering Studying Abroad? Explore Best Places For Medical Education

Seoul, South Korea, is a thriving hub of medical education, notably with Seoul National University.

For those preparing for medical examinations and eyeing overseas study, the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023 and the QS Best Student Cities 2024 offer insights into premier medical programs worldwide. London, UK, is highly sought after, with institutions like UCL and Imperial College London. Boston, US, is a hub of medical advancements, led by Harvard University. Seoul, South Korea, is a thriving hub of medical education, notably with Seoul National University.

Here are the best places to study medicine:

London, UK:

Prospective medical students in London have many options, with institutions like University College London (UCL) and Imperial College London offering world-class education. UCL, ranked sixth globally for medicine, has a comprehensive six-year MBBS program requiring 5,500 hours of practical and theoretical training. London, renowned for its diversity and vibrant cultural scene, tops the Best Student Cities ranking, making it an ideal destination for aspiring doctors.

Boston, US:

Harvard University, a global leader in medical education, takes the spotlight in Boston. Ranked as the world's best for medicine, Harvard's MD program offers unique tracks emphasising active learning and biomedical research.

Boston University, another notable choice, integrates traditional lectures with hands-on experiences, fostering a dynamic learning environment.

Seoul, South Korea:

Seoul National University, South Korea's highest-ranked institution (41st globally), stands out for its exceptional medical programs. The city, securing the third position in the Best Student Cities ranking, offers a rich cultural experience alongside top-tier education.

Yonsei University provides alternative pathways for aspiring medical professionals, contributing to Seoul's status as a favoured destination in Asia.

New York, US:

Columbia University and New York University (NYU) shine as prominent choices for medical studies in New York. Columbia ranked 14th globally. NYU, at 34th place, stands out with innovative MD program options and full-time scholarships. Despite being a pricier city, New York ranks 17th globally for student-friendliness.

Sydney and Melbourne, Australia:

In Australia, the University of Sydney (25th globally) and Monash University (40th globally) are distinguished choices for medical education. Sydney, the seventh most student-friendly city, offers a favourable climate and world-class training. Monash's direct entry program, ranked 20th globally in employer activity, makes Melbourne an attractive choice for aspiring doctors.