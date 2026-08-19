Commonwealth Fellowships 2026: UK Opens Applications For Academic, Professional Fellows

The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC) in the UK has opened applications for its new Commonwealth Fellowship Programme 2026-27, offering opportunities for professionals and academics from Commonwealth countries, including India, to undertake fellowship programmes in the UK. Applications opened on July 28, 2026, and eligible candidates can apply until August 25, 2026.

The programme has two categories - Professional Fellowships and Academic Fellowships. Around 40 fellowships are expected to be offered in total.

Who can apply?

The Professional Fellowship is meant for mid-career professionals who have at least five years of relevant work experience. The fellowship will allow them to spend six weeks to three months at a UK organisation working in their field.

The Academic Fellowship is for university academic staff who hold a PhD. Selected candidates will spend three months at a UK university for academic skills development, knowledge exchange and networking. India is among the eligible Commonwealth countries for the 2026-27 fellowship programme.

What areas are covered?

The fellowships are offered across six development themes, including science and technology, healthcare, innovation and entrepreneurship, peace and governance, crisis response, and access and inclusion.

Professional Fellowships are expected to begin between mid-February and mid-March 2027, while Academic Fellowships will begin in January or February 2027.

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How to apply?

Candidates need to complete the application form online through the official Commonwealth Scholarship Commission website before the deadline.

Applicants will need to provide details of their academic qualifications, work experience and relevant publications or awards, where applicable. They will also need to provide at least two references as part of the application.

The CSC will assess applications based on the quality and relevance of the proposed programme, its development impact and the candidate's potential.