COMEDK Architecture Counselling 2022: Registration Deadline Extended, Apply Till September 11

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has extended the registration last date for COMEDK Architecture Counselling 2022.

COMEDK Architecture Counselling 2022

COMEDK Counselling 2022: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has extended the registration last date for COMEDK Architecture Counselling 2022. The candidates can register for COMEDK Architecture counselling and upload necessary documents till September 11, 2022. Eligible candidates can register online for COMEDK counselling process from the official website -- comedk.org. Candidates can register themselves for online counselling with a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 2,000.

Candidates will be required to upload documents including COMEDK entrance exam rank card 2022, original ID proof, date of birth proof, PUC or Class 12 or equivalent marks card, caste certificate and domicile certificate while registering for the counselling process. The revised counselling schedule for COMEDK UGET 2022 is yet to be announced. The COMEDK Architecture counselling include candidate's registration, fee payment, choice filling and locking process. Based on the choices entered by students the Consortium will release the mock allotment list.

Steps For COMEDK Architecture 2022 Counselling Registration

  1. Login to 'COMEDK application form' link on the official website -- www.comedk.org
  2. Click on the “Counselling Architecture Registration/Login” tab and pay the counselling fee
  3. Upload necessary documents in the prescribed format
  4. Submit the registration form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct Link: COMEDK Architecture Counselling 2022 Registration

