Know IPS Noorul Hassan's Story Of Grit And Determination

Civil Service Success Story: IPS Noorul Hassan (2015 Batch, 625 Rank)

Reaching the pillars of success traversing the lanes of hardship is the story of IPS Noorul Hassan. " You may belong to any religion or caste, but if you have the determination to cross any limits by your sheer hard work, you can achieve anything", he believes. An IPS Officer of Maharashtra cadre, he had earlier worked as a scientist in BARC for a year. Mr Hassan hails from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh. Overcoming the perils of privation and cracking one of the most coveted exams Noorul Hassan is definitely an inspiration for all such candidates who dream of acing the top bureaucratic exams of the country.

His preliminary education took place in Pilibhit and later the family shifted to Bareilly after his father got a group D job. Even though his father had a bachelor's degree, due to lack of a good job, he had to continue working as a fourth grade employee.

Mr Hassan completed his B.Tech from Aligarh Muslim University in 2009. "This was the place where I developed myself and prepared my personality for civil service and corporate world," he said. After completing his course, through which he witnessed financial constraints, he got his first job in Gurugram based company. Later he joined Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) as a Grade 1 officer.

"After completing 1 year in BARC I realized I need to start preparation as I want to contribute to the society in a better manner as well as I was not satisfied with my professional advancement. So I started preparation in the year 2012," he said.

In 2015, he cleared the Civil Services exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and secured 625 rank.

In his message to the civil service aspirants he says, "Never get demoralize from failures. Civil service exam is the test for patience and self confidence. So fail but fail better every time. In the end you will get success."

