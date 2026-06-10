CITS AICET Result 2026: Craft Instructor Training Scheme Entrance Exam Result Out, Check Here

CITS 2026 Result: The results of the Craft Instructor Training Scheme (CITS) 2026 entrance examination have been released. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results and download their scorecards from the admission portal by logging in with their registered credentials.

The scorecard includes key details of a candidate's performance in the examination, along with the rank secured.

With the release of ranks and performance details, candidates can now prepare for the next stage of the admission process - online counselling, which is scheduled to begin on June 15.

The CITS 2026 entrance examination was conducted on May 31 at designated examination centres across the country.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on their scorecards. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact the concerned authorities.

CITS 2026 AICET Results: Steps To Access the Scorecard

Visit the official NIMI Online Admission Portal .

. Click on the result link.

Enter your Registration Number or User ID and password.

After logging in, download and save your result and scorecard.

Candidates should keep both digital and printed copies of their scorecards, as they may be required during document verification and the counselling process.

CITS 2026 Result: Direct Link To Check and Download

Counselling From June 15

With the declaration of results, the focus now shifts to the counselling process. The first round of online choice filling will commence on June 15. Candidates will be able to select their preferred institutes and training trades. Seat allotment will be determined based on candidates' preferences, ranks, and seat availability.

Candidates are advised to keep all necessary documents ready before counselling. They must complete all counselling-related formalities within the prescribed timeline, as failure to do so may affect their chances of securing admission.

Candidates should regularly visit the official website for the latest updates related to admissions and counselling.