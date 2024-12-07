CISF Recruitment 2025: Registration For Assistant Commandants Posts Begins, Check Details

CISF Recruitment 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the application process for the recruitment of Assistant Commandants (Executive) in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, upsc.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is December 24. However, candidates can make changes to their registration forms from December 25 to December 31.

The official notification reads: "The candidates are required to fill in the application form online on UPSC's website (www.upsconline.nic.in). In case the applicant has not yet registered on the One Time Registration (OTR) platform, the link of which is already available on the Commission's website, he/she should register on this platform and thereafter proceed to fill up the online application for the examination. Detailed instructions to fill up the online application will be available on the UPSC website."

CISF Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on "CISF AC(EXE) LDCE 2025" in the What's New section

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Click on the registration link and fill in the required details

Step 5. Make the payment and click on submit

Step 6. Save the application form and take a printout for future use

UPSC CISF Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection process for UPSC CISF Recruitment 2025 will consist of three key stages: a written examination, a physical test, and an interview round. The written exam will consist of questions covering topics such as General Ability, Intelligence, and Professional Skills, among others.