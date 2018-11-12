5 Ideas For Teachers To Celebrate Children's Day With Students

Every year, on November 14 India celebrates Children's Day. Children's day is celebrated to commemorate the birthday of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, first Prime Minister of Independent India. Jawaharlal Nehru loved children and always emphasized on the importance of giving love and affection to children. It was his unconditional love for children, that after his death it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as Children's Day.

On the occasion of Children's Day, schools organize several programs and functions for children. The programs aim to celebrate the spirit of childhood in a fun-filled and stress-free environment.

Here are some ideas for teachers to celebrate Children's Day with their students which are guaranteed to impress the students.

1. Switch the roles: For one day, switch the student-teacher role. Let your students take the rein. Let them teach whatever they want. Children have a unique way of viewing the world. Instead of the run-of-the-mill subjects, ask them to invent a subject and teach it to class.

2. Organize a potluck: In school, children eat lunch with their own set of friends. Potluck could be a good idea for the students to mingle with others outside their friend circle and the whole class gets to eat a meal together. In case of a potluck, however, you need to regulate the event carefully so as no student ends up doing more work than is required. You can make a list and assign easy-to-make dishes or lunch items to multiple students.

3. Outdoor picnic: The most tried and tested way to celebrate Children's Day. You can take your students for an outdoor picnic. Select a location which is not too far. Arrange for snacks and outdoor games that children can play together.

4. Decorate the classroom: You can create an Art board, or if you already have one, then allow the kids to plan and execute the decoration of the art board. Let the class choose a theme and decorate the board and the class around the theme. Make sure that each student participates and learn the values of working in a group.

5. Talent show: Organize a talent-cum-fashion show for students. Do communicate to students that only singing and dancing is not talent and they can show anything they want. Encourage students to participate. Students can show their stamp collection to the class or tell stories of their vacation or share some unique experience they had. Instead of keeping prizes for winners, encourage students to write a 'thank you' note for all the performers they liked. This will not only encourage more students to perform without the fear of losing but will also strengthen the bonding between students.

Click here for more Education News