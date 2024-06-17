Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test Admit Card 2024 Out, Check Details Here

Chhattisgarh TET Admit Card 2024: The Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test (CGTET) Admit Card 2024 was released on Saturday. It is now available for download on the official website, The Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test (CGTET) Admit Card 2024 was released on Saturday. It is now available for download on the official website, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. Candidates can access their admit cards by logging in with their registered mobile number and password. The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB) is set to conduct the exam on June 23. This examination is important for aspiring teachers seeking recruitment in primary and upper primary government schools across Chhattisgarh. Candidates must ensure they have all necessary documents for the exam day.

Chhattisgarh TET Admit Card 2024: Steps to Download

Go to the official website, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

Click on the admit card section on the homepage.

Select Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test (CGTET 2024) - Admit Card.

Enter your registered mobile number and password on the login page.

The CG TET Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Print the PDF for exam day.

The official notification reads: "Candidates will also receive a short URL through SMS on their registered mobile number. By clicking on this URL, candidates can directly access and print their admit card from their mobile."

Chhattisgarh TET Admit Card 2024: Selection Process

The CG TET recruitment consists of two stages: Paper I and Paper II. The subjects include Child Development & Pedagogy, Hindi, English, Mathematics, Environmental Studies, and Social Studies. Each paper has 150 questions, each worth 1 mark, with no negative marking. Candidates have 2.5 hours to complete each paper.

Candidates who score above the CG TET cut-off marks in the written exam will proceed to a personal interview. The interview is the final step before candidates qualify for the CG TET exam.