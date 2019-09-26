Chennaiyin FC join inter-school sports fest

Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champion Chennaiyin FC has associated with inter-school sports fest 'Skoolympics 2019 as their Official Football Partner.

This will be its first edition with more than 8000 students from more than 100 schools competing across 10 sports and is scheduled from October 9-13 at the Nehru Indoor Stadium.

This one-of-a-kind city-wide initiative has been kicked-off by 'tournament OS'. Students from schools around the city will compete in ten sporting disciplines -- Badminton, Table Tennis, Tennis, Football, Basketball, Hockey, Kabaddi, Swimming, Athletics and Volleyball.

On the fifth and final day of the sporting extravaganza, a 5 km/10 km charity marathon is also scheduled, the proceeds from which will go towards the identification, training and development of sportswomen across tier-II and tier-III towns and villages.

Select Chennaiyin FC players will be present for the finals as well as the marathon, supporting the initiative of promoting sports across schools and school children.

