Check Marking Scheme And Sample Papers For CBSE Board Exam 2025

The marking scheme is available for all major subjects such as English, Mathematics, Science, Accountancy, Business Studies, Physics, Chemistry, etc

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample question papers (SQPs) and Marking Scheme (MS) for Classes 10 and 12 for the upcoming board exam.  Students who will be appearing for the 2024-25 board exams can visit the official website of the CBSE to check the  marking scheme and question papers.

 The marking scheme is available for all major subjects such as English, Mathematics, Hindi, Social  Science, Science, Accountancy, Business Studies, Computer Applications, Physics, Chemistry, Biology etc. Besides this students can also check marking scheme of subjects such as Assamese, Bengali, Bharatanatyam, Bhutia, Hindustani Music (Vocal), Carnatic Music-Melodic Instruments, Carnatic Music-Percussion Instruments, Carnatic Music-Vocal, Painting, Arabic among others.

An official notification by the CBSE reads, "The Board issues Sample Question Papers (SQPs) and Marking Schemes (MS) for classes 10 and 12 to provide a broad template to serve as a guide for ensuring uniformity and proper coverage of the curricula. Further, SQPs give a broad understanding about the question paper design and need to be used for classroom teaching and learning activities with an overall focus on promoting the application of concepts in real-life."

Earlier in June, CBSE had announced revisions to the curriculum and content for various skill subjects, effective from the 2024-25 academic year. These changes will impact courses such as Web Application for Class 11, Information Technology for Class 10, and Artificial Intelligence for Classes 9 and 11.

In an official notification, CBSE informed stakeholders of these updates and encouraged them to visit the board's website for detailed information. The CBSE's initiative aims to better prepare students with the skills and knowledge needed for the evolving technological landscape.
 

CBSE, Cbse Marking Scheme, Cbse Sample Papers
