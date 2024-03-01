Check List Of Important Entrance Exams In March-April 2024

Admissions are slated to begin soon for the new academic year 2024-25. Students who are currently appearing for board exams or other undergraduate, postgraduate courses will be required to undertake certain entrance exams for securing seats in colleges and higher educational institutions of their choice.

As the aspirants are gearing up for the new session, here are some of the important entrance exams that they may consider to appear in for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

CUET-PG

Common University Entrance Test CUET (PG)- 2024 will be held online from March 11-28. The exam is conducted as a consolidated opportunity for students aspiring to gain admission into higher educational institutions across the country. Individuals aiming to pursue postgraduate studies at central universities, state universities, deemed universities, and private universities take the exam.

MAH MBA CET

The Maharashtra State CET Cell will conduct the MAH MBA CET 2024 on March 9, 10 and 11, 2024. Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or MAH CET is a management entrance test which is conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra for admission to management courses in various institutes of the state.

TANCET

The TANCET MCA and MBA will be held on March 9, 2023. CEETA-PG will be conducted on March 10, 2024. The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test is conducted for admission to MBA and MCA degree programmes offered at various colleges.

NEET MDS

The NEET MDS exam will be held on March 18, 2024 and the result will be announced on April 18 2024. NEET-MDS is an eligibility-cum-ranking single entrance examination that is conducted for admission to various MDS Courses under Dentists Act, 1948. Qualifying NEET-MDS is mandatory for entry to MDS courses under various universities/ institutions in the country.

JMI entrance test

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will conduct the entrance exams for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Except for BTech, BArch, BDS, and certain other courses. Eligible candidates for UG and PG programs at JMI will be admitted based on merit determined by the JMI entrance test. The entrance test is scheduled to commence on April 25.

JEE Main Session 2

The Joint Entrance Examination, (JEE Main) Session 2 will be held between April 1- 15, 2024. The exam is the gateway for admission to prestigious institutions such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs). The results will be announced on April 25, 2024.