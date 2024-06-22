CFA: Exam Dates Released For Chartered Financial Analyst, Check Details

The Chartered Financial Institute (CFA) has announced the dates for the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) level 1, 2 and 3 August, and November 2024 session exams. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the CFA for detailed information.

The CFA exams are held at three levels.



The CFA Level 1, 2 and 3 exams for the August 2024 session will be held from August 16-31.

The level 1 exams will be held from August 20 to 26. The level 2 exams will be held from August 27 to 31, and level 3 exams will be held from August 16 to 19, 2024.



The Level 1 exams in November will be held from 13-19 November, 2024. The Level 2 exams are scheduled for November 20-24, 2024.



The level 1 exam will be conducted with 180 multiple-choice questions. Each session will last for two hours and 15 minutes.



CFA level 2 exams are held thrice a year. The exam will be held for four hours and 24 minutes with a total of 88 questions. Each question will carry three marks.



The CFA level 3 exam is held twice a year in May and August. The exams consists of multiple choice questions to be answered in four hours and 24 minutes. Each question carried three marks.

