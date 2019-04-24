CET BEd Result 2019 Released; Check Here

CET BEd result 2019 has been released on nalandaopenuniversity.com

Nalanda Open University has released the CET BED 2019 results on its official website. The results Bihar CET B.Ed (Distance Mode) Combined Entrance Test, 2019 conducted by Nalanda Open University, can accessed from the websites nalandaopenuniversity.com and cetbeddistance.com/cetbeddistance.php. According to a notification released by the Varsity, the official notification for counselling will be released on April 25 and the fees will be accepted till April 30 for the counselling.

CET BEd result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check your CET B.Ed results:

Step 1: Visit the link given above

Step 2: Check for your roll numbers

Step 3: Check your marks given along with your roll numbers

According to the official notification, qualifying mark of unreserved candidate is 35 while qualifying mark of reserved candidate is 30.

