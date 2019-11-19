Centre To Establish National Police University

The University will be funded by the Government of India.

The Central Government has planned to establish a world-class National Police University for education and research in the domains of policing, law enforcement and related areas of internal security and public safety, at a suitable location, stated Minister of State of Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy in the Lok Sabha today.

In the first instance, the minister also said the University would offer courses in Police Sciences, Cyber Forensics, Risk Management and Criminology.

"The University will be funded by Government of India. The functioning of the University is incumbent upon the Legislation of the National Police University Bill in the Parliament," Mr Reddy said.

""Police" and "law and order" are State subjects and it is primarily the responsibility of the State Governments /UT Administrations to bring in the requisite reforms in the Police administration to meet the needs of modern policing. Central Government allocates funds as support incentive to State Governments for implementation of Police reforms, under the scheme of "Assistance to States for Modernisation of Police"," he added.

