Centre Approves Tribal University In Andhra Pradesh

Cabinet has also approved Rs. 420 crore fund for the first phase expenditure

The Union Cabinet has on Thursday approved setting up of a Central Tribal University in Andhra Pradesh. The Cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided that the "Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh" will be set up in Relli village of Vizianagaram District as provided under the Thirteenth Schedule to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 (No. 6 of 2014).

Cabinet has also approved the provision of funds of Rs. 420 crore for the first phase expenditure towards establishment of the Central Tribal University.

The proposed university will come up after necessary amendment in the Central Universities Act, Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Thursday.

"Central Tribal University at Relli, Kottavalasa Mandal, Vizianagaram Dist will help in overall development of this backward region of Andhra Pradesh," tweeted Union Human Resources Minister Prakash Javadekar.

He also said varsity would provide the tribals greater access to the higher education and will help in depth research into the tribal art, culture and economy.

"The new Central Tribal University at Vizianagaram would start functioning from academic yr 2019-20 with student strength of 250. It would move up to more than 4,000 students in the next 7 years," Mr Javadekar said in another tweet.

Click here for more Education News