Centre Approves Medical College For Daman-Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli

"As promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people of Daman-Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli during his visit on February 24, the central government has approved a medical college for which Rs 189 crore has been approved by the Union Home ministry," Patel told PTI.
Out of 100 seats to be offered by the college, 50 each will be reserved for students from the two Union Territories, he said.
"Ever since Daman and Diu was liberated from the Portuguese rule in 1961, its people were demanding a medical college," Patel said.
The construction will begin soon and officials of the Home ministry will check progress of the college every three months, he added.
