CEED, UCEED 2023: IIT Bombay Extends Registration Deadline; Apply By This Date
The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) which administers the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2023) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2023) has extended the online application date. Applicants seeking admission to design courses can register online for CEED 2023 and UCEED 2023 through the official websites -- ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in respectively by November 4. CEED, UCEED 2023 will be held on January 22, 2023.
As per the CEED 2023 and UCEED 2023 eligibility criteria, applicants must have qualified Class 12 to apply for UCEED 2023 and the applicant must have completed a three-year degree, certificate or a postgraduate degree programme in order to be considered eligible for CEED 2023 application. Shortlisted candidates in UCEED can register for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. While CEED qualified candidates will be able to take admission in Master of Design (MDes) and PhD programmes in Design.
Steps To Fill UCEED Application Form 2023
- Go to the UCEED online registration portal -- uceed.iitb.ac.in
- Fill UCEED 2023 registration form
- Upload the required documents
- Pay the UCEED application fee
- Download the UCEED registration form 2023 and take the printout
Steps To Fill CEED Registration Form 2023
- Go to the CEED online registration portal -- ceed.iitb.ac.in
- Fill the CEED 2023 application form
- Upload the required documents
- Pay the CEED application fee
- Download the CEED 2023 application form and take the printout