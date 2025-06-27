CCMT Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Released, Download Result Here

CCMT Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025: Centralized Counselling For M. SC./M. SC. (Tech.) Admission (CCMT) has released the round 3 seat allotment result today, June 27, 2025 as per the official schedule. Candidates can download the results on the official website, ccmt.admissions.nic.in.

CCMT Round 3 Seat Allotment Result: How To Download Seat Allotment Result?

Visit the official website, ccmn.admissions.nic.in.

Under the activity board, click on "Round 3 Seat Allotment Result For CCMN 2025".

Enter your JAM registration id, password and security pin.

Click on "Sign".

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

CCMT Round 3 Seat Allotment Result: After Result Process