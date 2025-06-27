CCMT Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Released, Download Result Here

Candidates can download the results on the official website, ccmt.admissions.nic.in.
CCMT Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025: Centralized Counselling For M. SC./M. SC. (Tech.) Admission (CCMT) has released the round 3 seat allotment result today, June 27, 2025 as per the official schedule. Candidates can download the results on the official website, ccmt.admissions.nic.in.
CCMT Round 3 Seat Allotment Result: How To Download Seat Allotment Result?
- Visit the official website, ccmn.admissions.nic.in.
- Under the activity board, click on "Round 3 Seat Allotment Result For CCMN 2025".
- Enter your JAM registration id, password and security pin.
- Click on "Sign".
- Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save the result for future reference.
CCMT Round 3 Seat Allotment Result: After Result Process
- Candidates who appear in the allotment list will have to specify their willingness (freeze/float/slide) and they will have the chance to withdraw from admissions also.
- Candidates who accept their seat allotment result will have to upload the documents as requested by the university, online and and pay the fees for the acceptance of seat allotment.
- The CCMT will allow candidates to raise queries for the online document verification process, withdrawal and willingness.