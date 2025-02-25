CBSE Plans To Conduct Class 10 Board Exams Twice A Year, First Phase In Feb-Mar, Second In May

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is planning to conduct two board exams for Class 10 from 2026 academic year. As per news agency PTI, the board approved draft norms for conducting Class-10 board exams twice a year from 2026. The draft norms will now be put in the public domain and the stakeholders can submit their feedback till March 9 following which the policy will be finalised.

According to the official release, the biannual exams will begin in 2026, with the first scheduled from February 17 to March 6.



Highlights of the proposed scheme