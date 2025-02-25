CBSE Plans To Conduct Class 10 Board Exams Twice A Year, First Phase In Feb-Mar, Second In May

New Delhi:
According to the official release, the biannual exams will begin in 2026, with the first scheduled from February 17 to March 6.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is planning to conduct two board exams for Class 10 from 2026 academic year. As per news agency PTI, the board approved draft norms for conducting Class-10 board exams twice a year from 2026. The draft norms will now be put in the public domain and the stakeholders can submit their feedback till March 9 following which the policy will be finalised.
As per the draft norms, the first phase of the exams will be conducted from February 17 to March 6, while the second phase will be conducted from May 5 to 20.
Highlights of the proposed scheme
- 1. Class 10 and Class 12 examinations will begin on the first Tuesday after 15 February.
- 2. It is expected that in Class 10, in 2026, about 26.60 Lakh students and in Class 12, about 20 Lakh students will appear in the examinations.
- 3. Both the examinations will be conducted on the full current syllabus and the text-books.
- 4. Except Science, Maths, Social Science, Hindi, English, rest of the subjects are grouped in the following manner:-
i) A Regional and Foreign languages in one group
ii) Rest of the subjects in one group
- 5. Examination of Science, Maths, Social Science, Hindi and English will be conducted on a fixed day as done currently.
- 6. Examination of Regional and Foreign Languages will be done in one go on a single day.
- 7. Examination of remaining subjects will be conducted 2 times to 3 times based on the choices of the students on 2 or 3 days.