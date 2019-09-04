CBSE, Microsoft Partner To Train School Teachers In Using Technology

CBSE, in association with Microsoft, has launched a Capacity Building Programme for teachers

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in association with Microsoft will train 1000 teachers to improve access to and use of Information & Communication Technology (ICT) in schools. The Capacity Building Programme will train teachers to integrate technology into teaching, use digital technologies safely, enhance the learning experiences and improve 21st century skills of all students.

During the training programme, selected teachers will be provided real project-based learning environment to ensure that they gain in-depth practical knowledge and are equipped with the abilities to unlock the maximum potential of the Microsoft Office 365.

Microsoft Office 365 is a collection of services that allows the learner to collaborate and share their school and administrative work. It will also include aspects of Artificial Intelligence, gamification through Minecraft, collaborative tools such as Teams, Flipgrid, and OneNote.

By the end of the programme, a learner is expected to have gained seamless coordination with the Cloud-based Tools, be comfortable in using Cloud Drive, Digital Story Telling, connect with global educators, planning classroom activities, use digital literacy tools, handle diverse learners in the classroom, create Bots using Microsoft Cognitive Services, and handle virtual sessions through Teams.

2 teachers each from the selected schools can be nominated for the programme. The last date to nominate teachers to participate in the programme is September 9 by 12:00 noon.

