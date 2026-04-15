CBSE Declares Class 10 Results 2026 A Month Early; Students Can Check Scores Online

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday declared results for Class 10, 2025-26 session. Students can download the result by visiting the official website of CBSE. "It is informed that the results of Class 10 session 2025-2026 are ready for declaration," said CBSE in a statement.

Along with the results, the CBSE will reveal the statistics of class 10 results and steps to access results. Notably, Class 10 results are announced in mid-May. However, this year, CBSE evaluated approximately 1.6 crore answer books in record time. The results are being declared on April 15, 2026, nearly a month earlier than usual.

Read Official Notice Here

The board conducted the first and main examination from February 17 to March 11. As per the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CBSE has decided to implement the policy of two board examinations in Class 10 from 2026 examinations.

Also Read | CBSE 10th Result 2026 Out: Re-evaluation, Verification Process Explained Step-By-Step

Steps To Download Results Via Official Website

Visit official CBSE website results.cbse.nic.in.

Click on "Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026" under the "2026 Results" section.

Enter roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin.

Click on "Submit".

Your marksheet will appear on the screen.

Download and keep it for future use.

Official Websites To Download Results are results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, umang.gov.in and cbse.nic.in