CBSE Concludes Class 12 Political Science Exam; Expert Calls It Moderate

CBSE class 12 Political Science paper was moderate in difficulty-level

CBSE concluded the class 12 exam for Political Science paper today. The early responses suggest that the paper had a balanced mixture of direct and application-based questions. The paper was held for 70 marks, 30 marks having been allotted to internal assessment exercises.

We spoke to Nidhi Sharma, TGT, Army Public School, Delhi cantt., about today's paper and she was of the opinion that the paper would have been easy to solve for a student who did an in-depth study of the NCERT textbook.

She added that the paper had a good mix of direct, analytical, and conceptual questions. Image based questions in all sets were easy.

All over the difficulty level of the question was moderate. She added that the long answer type questions were scoring if a student had studied from NCERT textbooks.

The exam for Political Science paper was held at 2,698 exam centres. As per CBSE's data, 1,99,763 candidates had registered for CBSE class 12 Political Science exam.

There were 2698 centres for 199763 registered candidates for CBSE class XII Political Science exam held today in India including entire Delhi and foreign countries. @PIB_India@PTI_News@DDNewslive@HRDMinistry@DrRPNishank@AkashvaniAIR@OfficeOfSDhotre — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) March 6, 2020

In the North East Delhi, where the exams had been suspended on February 26 to 28 on account of violence, more than 98 per cent students appeared for the Political Science paper.

CBSE had earlier notified that board exams would be held as per schedule from March 2. However, students in North East Delhi and other affected areas were exempted from appearing in the exam till march 7. Re-exam for such students will be held later.

CBSE began class 12 board exams on February 15. the vocational and skill-based papers were scheduled first followed by academic electives.

The Board will next hold Economics exam for class 12 Arts stream students. CBSE class 12 board exams will conclude on March 30 with Sociology paper.

Click here for more Education News