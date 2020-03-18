CBSE Class 10 Social Science Paper Analysis

CBSE class 10 social science exam was held today.

CBSE class 10 social science exam was held today. The exam was held at various centres in the country and abroad. According to experts, the questions asked in the paper were direct and the paper was student friendly.

"The questions in the class 10 Social science paper were direct from the NCERT book and there was nothing out of syllabus," said Neeta Shukla, TGT SST, Army Public School, Delhi Cantt.

Another teacher of the same school, Meenakshi Pamwar, said," Children who have studied the NCERT book thoroughly are expected to score well."

The paper was according to CBSE guidelines and was of average difficulty level. Overall it was a balanced paper, the teachers said.

Meanwhile, in view of the coronavirus that has affected 110 people in India, students have tweeted to CBSE on postponing the exam. Schools and educational institutes have been ordered to remain closed till March 31 in many states to avoid mass gathering and stop the spread of corona virus.

CBSE has taken precautionary measures at exam centres to avoid the spreading of coronavirus. The board has made new seating arrangements at centres to avoid student interaction. It has asked all the centres to have enough soap and water in the washrooms.

Click here for more Education News