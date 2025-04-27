CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025: Scorecards Likely By This Date In May, Here's How To Check

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025: Around 42 lakh students are eagerly awaiting the results of the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams, which were held between February 15 and April 4. While the official date has yet to be announced, the results are likely to be released around mid-May, based on previous trends. Both results are expected to be declared on the same day. In 2024, the results were released on May 13, while in 2023, they were declared on May 12. The 2022 results were announced on July 22 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025: Official Websites To Check

Once released, the results will be available on the following official websites:

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

Additionally, the results will also be accessible on DigiLocker and NDTV Education's result portal at ndtv.com/education/results.

In 2024, a total of 16,21,224 students appeared for the Class 12 board exams, with 14,26,420 passing. In the Class 10 exams, 22,38,827 students appeared, and 20,95,467 passed. The Class 12 passing percentage was 87.98%, while 93.60% of Class 10 students cleared their exams. Trivandrum emerged as the top-performing region, with a pass rate of 99.91%.

Girls Continue To Outperform Boys

Girls outperformed boys in both classes. In Class 12, the pass percentage for girls was 91.52%, compared to boys' 85.12%. In Class 10, the pass percentage for girls was 94.75%, while for boys it was 92.71%.

Students need to achieve at least 33% marks in each subject to pass. Those who fail by a narrow margin will be awarded grace marks to qualify.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025: How To Check

Go to the CBSE official results portal, results.cbse.nic.in

Select the link for either "CBSE 10th Result 2025" or "CBSE 12th Result 2025."

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and the security code shown on the screen.

Submit the details to view your result.

Download and save your result, and print it for future reference.

How To Check CBSE Results 2025 On DigiLocker

Visit the official DigiLocker website, digilocker.gov.in

Select your class (Class 10 or Class 12).

Enter your school code, roll number, and the 6-digit security PIN provided by your school.

Click "Next."

An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP and click "Submit."

Once verified, your DigiLocker account will be activated.

Click "Go to DigiLocker account" to access your dashboard.

Your CBSE Board Result 2025 will be available under the documents section.

If you have already registered on DigiLocker, confirm your details and click "Go to DigiLocker account" to view your documents directly.

Mobile Apps (Available on Android and iOS):

DigiLocker App: Available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store to access digital certificates.

UMANG App: Available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store for result access.

Digital Academic Documents via DigiLocker:

The CBSE will make digital academic documents, including mark sheets, migration certificates, and skill certificates (where applicable), available through its digital repository, Parinam Manjusha, at cbse.digitallocker.gov.in immediately after the results are declared.

Students and parents are advised to keep checking the CBSE official websites for the result announcement.