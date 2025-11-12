CBSE Board Exams 2026: How To Check Sample Papers And Marking Scheme

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct board exams for Classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2025-26. The exams for both the classes will begin on February 17, 2026. This year CBSE, has decided to conduct two board exams for Class 10 to provide them multiple opportunities for improving their performance. The second board exams for Class 10 will begin on May 15 and continue until May 30, 2026. Compartment subject exams will be held on June 1, 2026 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

The board is expected to release the admit card for board exam two weeks prior to the examination. With an increase of nearly three lakhs, this year over 45 lakh students are expected to appear for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams.

The question paper for the board exam will have competency-based assignment to evaluate the conceptual understanding and application skills of students rather than rote learning. As per the revised scheme, the question papers for both classes will include a balanced mix of competency-focused, objective and descriptive questions.

CBSE has released a set of sample paper and marking scheme for all subjects in order to educate students about the board exams. Students appearing in the board exam 2026 can visit the official website to check the sample paper and marking scheme for all subjects

Click here to check sample paper and marking scheme of all subjects.

Students are required to have at least 75 per cent attendance for appearing in the board exam for both Classes.