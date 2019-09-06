CBSE Asks Schools To Participate In National Assessment For Scientific Temperament And Aptitude

CBSE has asked schools to participate in National Assessment for Scientific Temperament

CBSE has asked its affiliated schools to encourage students to participate in a national assessment programme to test a student's scientific temperament and aptitude. The assessment is a part of Knowledge and Awareness Mapping Platform (KAMP) developed by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Institute of Science, Technology and Development Studies (CSIR-NISTADS).

The said platform will assess students' knowledge on various subjects. It was launched in April this year and is based on the algorithm and design developed by CSIR-NISTADS.

The platform was launched with the aim to identify and promote gifted students in the fields of Science, Technology, and Humanities. The platform is meant for students in classes 5 to 12 and can aid schools in identifying talented students in the primitive stage and nurture them in their areas of strength.

The outcome of the KAMP- National Assessment for Scientific Temperament and Aptitude (KAMP-NASTA) will provide a comprehensive assessment not only to the student participating in the assessment but also to the teachers, school, and parents.

The aim of the assessment is 'to identify and Capture Scientific and Technological temperament in students to make India Global Leader in the Field of Science, Technology and Humanities'.

KAMP-NASTA is meant for students in classes 5 to 10 in schools affiliated with CBSE or any other education board. Schools interested in the assessment will need to enrol on the KAMP website. Each student will have to pay Rs. 400 as fee to their respective school.

The syllabus and scheme of examination for KAMP-NASTA is available online. The assessment report will be posted to schools and on the website. The assessment report will also come with an advisory report. After the assessment, National level, State level, and District level awards will be announced.

