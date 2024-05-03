CBSE Allows Students of Basic Math To Opt For Standard Math In Class 11

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification for students who studied Basic or Standard Mathematics in Class 10. This year the board is allowing students of Basic Math to opt for Mathematics in Class 11. As per a previous rule, students who opted for Basic Mathematics in Class 10 were not allowed to take the Mathematics subjects in Class 11. These students had the option to study Applied Mathematics and not the Standard Mathematics.

However, the schools need to make sure that candidates have the aptitude and ability to pursue the Mathematics subject.

The official notification by the CBSE reads, "Students who offered Mathematics Basic (241) are also allowed to offer Mathematics Standard (041) in class 11. Before permitting Mathematics Standard (041) in class 11 to such students, the head of the institution/school should satisfy that the students are having the aptitude and ability to pursue Mathematics Standard (041) in class 11."

Meanwhile, the notification also asked the students of Class 10 of 2024-25 session to carefully opt for subjects in Class 10 as CBSE will not allow students to make anymore changes once they select the subjects in LOC.

In January 2019, CBSE introduced the concept of two levels of Mathematics for Class 11,12. The Standard Mathematics was introduced for students who wanted to opt for Mathematics (041) in Class 12 and the Basic Mathematics was for those who were not keen to pursue Mathematics at higher levels. Students who were offered Basic Mathematics (241) in class 10 are allowed to take only Applied Mathematics in class 11.

In the past also, CBSE had given an exemption to offer Mathematics (041) in class 11/12 to the students who were offered Basic Mathematics in class 10 because of Covid pandemic.