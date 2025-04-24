CBSE 10th Result 2025: Expected Date, How And Where To Check Marks

CBSE 10th Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 results soon. Based on previous trends, the CBSE 10th Result 2025 is likely to be declared in the second week of May. However, the official date is yet to be announced. Once released, students will be able to access their results on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in - as well as on the NDTV Education result portal. To check their result, students will need to enter login credentials such as roll number, date of birth, school number, admit card ID, and the security captcha code.

Apart from the official websites, the CBSE 10th Result 2025 can also be accessed via SMS, DigiLocker, IVRS/Call, and the UMANG mobile application. The Class 10 board exams were conducted between February 15 and March 18, 2025.

CBSE 10th Result 2025: Class 10 Compartment Exams

Students who fail to clear one or two subjects in the CBSE Class 10 board exams will be required to appear for compartment exams. The CBSE 10th compartment exams 2025 are expected to be held in July or August. To pass the board exam, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject as well as in the overall aggregate.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2025: Revaluation Process

Students dissatisfied with their CBSE 10th result will have the option to apply for revaluation. The Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the revaluation application schedule shortly after the result declaration.

CBSE 10th Result 2025: Credentials Required To Check Result

CBSE 10th Result 2025: Date And Time

The CBSE Class 10 results are expected to be declared in the second week of May. Last year, the results were announced on May 13. This year too, the result is likely to be released around the same date, though the board has not confirmed the exact schedule yet.