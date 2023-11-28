CAT 2023 Answer Key Expected To Be Out Soon, Check Details

Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT 2023) was conducted successfully on November 26, 2023. The exam was held at 375 test centers spread across 167 cities in the country.

The Indian Institute of Management, (IIM) Lucknow, was the organising institute of the exam. The answer key for the exam is expected to be out by first week of December. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the answer key by logging on to the official website with their login details.

The exam was conducted for a duration of 120 minutes (160 minutes for PWD candidates). The time allotted for each section was 40 minutes (53 minutes and 20 seconds for PWD candidates).

The exam had a total of 66 questions. Of these, 24 questions were asked from the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), 20 questions were asked from Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and 22 questions were asked from Quantitative Ability (QA).

Around 2.88 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 3.28 lakh registered eligible candidates. The overall attendance was approximately 88 per cent.