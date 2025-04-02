Bihar Statistical Officer Recruitment 2025: Applications Begin For 682 Posts, Check Details

BSSC Block Statistical Officer Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of Block Statistical Officer (BSO) / Junior Statistical Officer. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 682 posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the commission: bssc.bihar.gov.in.

The official notification states: "No request for corrections or modifications in the online application entries will be entertained. The candidate's name, mother's name, father's name, and date of birth must match the Matriculation or equivalent certificate/marksheet. All candidates must carefully fill in their category entry, ensuring its accuracy. In accordance with Clause 6 (Reservation) of the advertisement, visually impaired candidates must select 'Yes' or 'No' to indicate whether they require a scribe, who will be provided accordingly. Candidates must upload a clear live photo taken through a webcam while submitting their online application."

BSSC Statistical Officer Recruitment 2025: Key Dates

Start date for online application: April 1, 2025

Last date for payment of examination fee: April 19, 2025

Last date for submitting the online application: April 21, 2025

BSSC Block Statistical Officer Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

General Category/Backward Class/Extremely Backward Class (Male Candidates): Rs 540

Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (permanent residents of Bihar): Rs 135

All categories of Divyang (same as SC/ST): Rs 135

All categories of women (only for permanent residents of Bihar): Rs 135

All categories of candidates outside Bihar: Rs 540

The examination fee includes processing charges and service tax, which must be borne separately by the candidate. The fee will be deposited online through credit/debit card, UPI, net banking, and other payment modes.

BSSC Block Statistical Officer Recruitment 2025: Age Limit

The age limit will be calculated as of August 1, 2024. As per the eligibility criteria, the minimum age limit for all categories is 21 years.