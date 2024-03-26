BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2024 Likely To Be Released This Week

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2024: The BSEB will share details on its official social media handles.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce the results of the Class 10 exams for 2024 this week. The examinations were conducted from February 15 to February 23. Students will be able to check their results by visiting the official website once they are out.

The board will officially declare the results through a press conference, providing information on the pass percentage of girls and boys, as well as the overall pass rate.

BSEB Class 10 Results 2024: Steps To Check

Visit the official website of the board.

Click on the result link available on the homepage.

A new page will open.

Enter the required credentials and submit the details.

The BSEB Class 10 Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and print it for future reference.

Last year, a total of 81.04 per cent of students passed the exam, with 16,10,657 students appearing for it. Of these, 8,19,737 were female students, while 7,90,920 were male students. Among them, 13,05,203 candidates passed the exam, including 6,61,570 male students and 6,43,633 female students.

The top performer in the Class 10 exams 2023 scored 489 out of 500 marks, equivalent to 97.8 per cent. Additionally, the second and third position holders secured 486 marks (97.2 per cent) and 484 marks, respectively.