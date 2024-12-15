Advertisement

BPSC Teacher Recruitment Examination Counselling 3.0 Postponed, Check New Schedule

BPSC TRE Counselling 3.0: Initially set to take place from December 9 to 31, the counseling will now take place from December 20, 2024, to January 7, 2025.

BPSC TRE Counselling 3.0: A total of 1,06,617 teachers have successfully qualified for the counselling.

BPSC TRE Counselling 3.0: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced a revised schedule for the Teacher Recruitment Examination (BPSC TRE 3.0) counselling process. Initially set to take place from December 9 to 31, the counselling will now take place from December 20, 2024, to January 7, 2025. 

A total of 1,06,617 teachers have successfully qualified for the counselling phase, including 5,971 headmasters, 21,911 teachers for classes 1 to 5, 16,989 teachers for classes 6 to 8, and 66,143 candidates who passed the second competency exam.

The counselling will be conducted in stages:

  • Headmaster candidates will be counselled on December 20 and 21.
  • Teachers for classes 1 to 12, who passed the TRE, will have their counselling from December 23 to 28.
  • Teachers who cleared the second competency exam will undergo counselling from December 30 to January 7.

In another development, the BPSC is taking stern actions against candidates involved in alleged malpractice during the BPSC 70th Combined Preliminary Examination. Multiple complaints from candidates at the Bapu Campus Examination Centre suggest that the exam was compromised. Allegations include the prior tampering with the exam paper seal, delays in the distribution of the question paper, and claims of a possible leak. Some candidates even reported receiving an open question paper. 

A few candidates boycotted the examination at the centre, and the BPSC is now investigating the incident. An FIR has been filed against 50 to 60 unidentified individuals accused of disrupting the exam. 

