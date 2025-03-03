Board Exams Postponed In Lahaul-Spiti And Pangi Due To Heavy Snowfall

Himachal Pradesh Class 10, 12 Board Exams: The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board has postponed board examinations in the regions of Lahaul-Spiti and Pangi in Chamba district until March 8 due to continuous heavy rain and fresh snowfall.

The official notification reads: "It is notified that due to heavy rains and snowfall in the state, there has been extensive damage to the roads and paths in Pangi of Chamba district and Lahaul and Spiti district. Keeping in mind the interest of the students, the Board has decided to postpone the examinations."

List Of Exams Postponed

Class 8 (SOS): Himachal's Folk Culture and Yoga, Sanskrit, Drawing, Home Science, Music, Punjabi, Urdu

Class 9: Mathematics, Social Science

Class 10 (Regular & SOS): Hindi, Music, Financial Literacy, English

Class 11: English, Public Administration, Geography

Class 12: Economics, Physics, Public Administration, Financial Literacy, English

"The dates of the above postponed examinations will be announced separately by the Board. In the remaining parts of the state, examinations will be conducted as per the date list issued by the board," the official notification reads further.

The Local Meteorological Station also issued an orange alert for heavy rain, snow, thunderstorms, and lightning at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh. This alert comes despite a dry spell in the state and a significant rise in maximum temperatures on Sunday. According to the MeT station, the orange alert has been issued for Chamba, Kangra, and Lahaul and Spiti districts. This is due to the cumulative effects of previous heavy snowfall and rain on February 26, 27, and 28.