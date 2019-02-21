Odisha Matric Exam Begins Tomorrow. More Than 5 Lakh To Appear

Board exams 2019: Odisha matric exams february 22 onwards.

Class 10 board exams in Odisha will begin tomorrow. The matric exam, as it is commonly referred to as, will be held till March 8. Over six lakh students will take the exam in the State this year, said the news agency PTI. However regional media reports say the number of examinees is 5,72,699 students will appear for the exam. This year, the exam will be held one day earlier than last academic year. Practical exams were held from February 11 to February 16.

""The question papers reached the nodal centres yesterday and will be sent to all the examination centres tomorrow morning. As scheduled, the question papers will reach the exam centres between 6 am and 8.30 am tomorrow," Odisha TV quoted Principal Secretary of School and Mass Education department, Pradipta Mohapatra saying.

"The Odisha bandh called by farmers did not have any impact on the dispatch of question papers for matric exams," he added.

"The timing is very wrong as it is being observed a day before the annual high school examinations..."The strike has put mental pressure on the students," quoted the PTI, Odisha Agriculture and Finance Minister SB Behera saying

In the wake of the strike, Utkal University and Shree Jagannath Sanskrit University had postponed examinations scheduled for today.

The Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education or Odisha CHSE will conduct the Class 12 or Plus two annual examinations from March 7.

CBSE class 10 board exams have begun today.

