BNMU Degree Part 1 Results Released @ Bnmu.ac.in, Bnmuweb.com; Check Now

BNMU results: Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University (BNMU) has released the part 1 results of Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) courses on the BNMU official website. The BNMU results can be accessed from the websites, http://bnmu.ac.in/ and http://www.bnmuweb.com/dgp1show.aspx. Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University also called B. N. Mandal University and in short BNMU is situated at the district headquarter, Madhepura, a district in Bihar.



BNMU Degree Part 1 2017 Results: How to check



Follow these steps to check your BNMU results:



Step One: Go to the official website of BNMU, bnmu.ac.in

Step Two: Click on the results link given under Student Zone on top of the website

Step Three: The candidates will be directed to this website: http://www.bnmuweb.com/dgp1show.aspx , there, enter your roll number after selecting your college name, faculty details and course details

Step Four: Click on the link "Result Show"

Step Five: Check your results



Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University



Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University also called B. N. Mandal University and in short BNMU is situated at the district headquarter, Madhepura a district in Bihar. It is known for adding glory to the educational atmosphere of this district and it's surroundings. It is a regional university famous for its quality of teaching across the state.



This university also acts as an affiliating institution and providing various graduate programs through several colleges and institutes located in Madhepura, Saharsa, Purnia, Supaul,Katihar,Kishanganj and Araria districts.



The University is a member of The Association of Indian Universities (AIU).



