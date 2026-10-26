Bihar Talent Search Test 2026-27 Registration Open For Class 6-12 Students

Students from Classes 6 to 12 in Bihar can take part in state-level talent search examinations in Mathematics and Science for a chance to win laptops, cash prizes, medals and certificates.

The examinations are organised by the Bihar Council on Science and Technology (BCST), Patna, to encourage students to develop an interest in Mathematics and Science and test their subject knowledge.

The two examinations are the Srinivasa Ramanujan Talent Search Test in Mathematics 2026 and the Sir C V Raman Talent Search Test in Science 2027. They are linked to National Mathematics Day 2026 and National Science Day 2027, respectively.

Who Can Apply For Bihar Talent Search Test 2026-27?

Students studying in Classes 6 to 12 in eligible schools across Bihar can participate in the examinations. Students should check the official registration portal for the eligibility conditions and application instructions.

Bihar Talent Search Test 2026-27: Exam Pattern

The examinations will be conducted online. The test pattern, as provided, is as follows:

Mode: Online

Online Total questions: 25 objective-type questions

25 objective-type questions Correct answer: 4 marks

4 marks Incorrect answer: 1 mark deducted

1 mark deducted Maximum marks: 100

100 Exam dates: November 24 to 26, 2026

The examinations are scheduled to take place at government engineering colleges and government polytechnic institutes across Bihar.

Bihar Talent Search Test: Prizes For Winners

Students who secure top positions will receive awards at the state and district levels.

The top three rank holders at the state level in each examination will receive laptops, medals and certificates.

District-level winners will also be eligible for awards. The listed prizes are:

First position: Rs 5,000, medal and citation

Second position: Rs 3,000, medal and citation

Third to tenth positions: Recognition at the district-level programme

The awards aim to encourage students to improve their knowledge and skills in Mathematics and Science.

How To Apply For Bihar Talent Search Test 2026-27

Eligible students can follow these steps to apply:

Visit the official registration portal.

portal. Select the relevant talent search examination.

Fill in the required personal and academic details.

Follow the instructions provided on the portal.

Review the application and submit it.

Save the registration details for future reference.

The application process is stated to be free of cost. Students should check the official portal for registration deadlines, required documents and other instructions.