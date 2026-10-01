Bihar School Librarian LET 2026: Apply Online For 5,800 Posts, Check Direct Link Here

Bihar School Librarian LET 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the online application process for the Bihar School Librarian Eligibility Test (LET) 2026. Eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment drive on the official website till October 21, 2026. A total of 5,800 School Librarian posts will be filled in government schools across Bihar. The application window opened on October 1 at 10 am and will remain open until 11:55 pm on October 21. The Bihar Librarian LET 2026 eligibility test is tentatively scheduled to be conducted between November 19 and December 10, 2026.

Click here: Bihar School Librarian LET 2026 Application Link

Bihar Librarian LET 2026 Exam Pattern

The Bihar School Librarian LET 2026 examination will carry a total of 150 marks and will have a duration of 150 minutes. The exam pattern is as follows:

Library Science: 100 marks

100 marks General Knowledge: 50 marks

50 marks Total: 150 marks

150 marks Exam duration: 150 minutes

Candidates should check the official notification for detailed information about the syllabus and other examination-related instructions.

Bihar Librarian LET 2026 Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay the prescribed examination fee while submitting their application form. The category-wise fee is:

General, Backward Class (BC) and Extremely Backward Class (EBC): Rs 960

Rs 960 Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST): Rs 760

Rs 760 Persons with disabilities (PwD): Rs 760

Bihar Librarian LET 2026 Important Dates

The application process began on October 1, 2026, at 10 am. The last date to submit the online application is October 21, 2026, at 11:55 pm.

Before filling out the form, candidates must enter the required details to generate their Application Number (User ID) and password. These credentials will be sent to the registered email address and mobile number. Candidates should keep these details safe for future use.