Bihar Government Hiring For 4,500 Community Health Officer Posts, Check Details

Bihar Health Officers Recruitment 2024: The State Health Society, Bihar, is currently accepting applications for the post of Community Health Officer on a contractual basis under the National Health Mission. The selected candidates will lead the primary care provider team, comprising female health workers and ASHAs at Health Sub-Centres and Health and Wellness Centres, for the implementation of public health programs. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the health department. The application process began on November 1 and will end on November 21. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4,500 posts.

Bihar Health Officers Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

UR: 979

EWS: 245

SC: 1,243

ST: 55

EBC: 1,170

BC: 640

WBC: 168

Bihar Health Officers Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

B.Sc (Nursing): Candidates should hold a B.Sc (Nursing) degree from an institution approved by the Indian Nursing Council or the State Nursing Council, along with a six-month Certificate Course in Community Health (CCH) that commenced in the academic year 2020 or later.

Alternatively, candidates may have a Post Basic B.Sc Nursing degree and have successfully completed a six-month integrated course in Community Health (CCH) from an institution or university recognised by the Indian Nursing Council or the State Council from the academic year 2020 onwards.

Candidates with a BSc Nursing, Post Basic BSc Nursing, or General Nurse and Midwifery (GNM) qualification who have completed a certificate course in Community Health (CCH) through IGNOU or other State Public Health/Medical Universities, in line with the curriculum established by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, are also eligible.

Bihar Health Officers Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

The upper age limit for male candidates and female candidates under the Unreserved/Economically Weaker Section (UR/EWS) categories is 42 years and 45 years, respectively. For candidates under the Backward Classes/Extremely Backward Classes (BC/EBC), the age limit is 45 years. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) have a maximum age limit of 47 years. The minimum age requirement for applicants is 21 years. Individuals with Benchmark Disabilities are eligible for an age relaxation of up to 10 years. Departmental candidates may receive a maximum age relaxation of 5 years, provided they meet the minimum eligibility requirements.

Bihar Health Officers Recruitment 2024: Salary

Each Community Health Officer (CHO) will receive a monthly salary of Rs 40,000, which includes a fixed salary of Rs 32,000 and an additional Rs 8,000 per month linked to performance, determined by various specified health indicators.