Bihar Class 10 Results 2025: When, Where And How To Check Online

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon announce the results of Class 10 board exam. According to reports, the results are expected by March 25, however the board has not said anything about the date. Students waiting for the results can check the result when it is posted on the board's official website, results.biharboardonline.com. Going by past trends, BSEB is likely to release the results for Class 1 and 12 within a gap of a week.

How will Bihar board Class 10 exam result be declared?

On the result day, the board will hold a press conference to formally announce the results, including the names of toppers, pass percentages, and other important details. Once the press conference concludes, the result links will be activated on the official BSEB websites:

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

biharboardonline.com

results.biharboardonline.com

How to check Bihar Board Class 10 result 2025

Visit the official BSEB website.

Click on the relevant result link ('Class 10 Board Result 2025' or 'Class 12 Board Result 2025').

Enter the required credentials, such as roll number and roll code.

Submit the details to view your result.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

How to Check Andhra Pradesh Board Exam Results on NDTV's Results Page

NDTV has launched a special page to assist all students who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh board exams this year.

Steps to check the results:

Visit the NDTV results page.

Select the tab specifying the results for Class 10 and Class 12.

Enter your roll number and other required details in the provided space.

Click "Submit" to view your Class 10 result on the screen.

The Class 10 exams were held from February 17 to 25 this year, with 15.85 lakh students appearing.