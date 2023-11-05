Bihar BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins For 69,000 Posts

Bihar BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: The application process will begin on November 10.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of school teachers with the goal of filling 69,706 positions. The registration process commences today, November 5. Interested and eligible individuals can complete their registration on the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The deadline for registration fee submission is November 14, but candidates have the option to register and pay the fee until November 17. The application process will begin on November 10, and the last date for submitting the application form is November 25.

The total vacancies include 31,982 positions for middle school teachers (Class 6-8), 18,877 for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) teachers (Class 9-10), 270 for TGT teachers (Class 9-10), and 18,577 for Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) (Class 11-12).

Eligibility requirements are as follows:

For Middle School Teachers (Class 6-8): Candidates must meet one of the following criteria:

Bachelor's degree with a 2-Year diploma in elementary education

Possess a bachelor/master's degree with 50% marks and a BEd degree

Bachelor degree with 45% marks and a BEd degree (NCTE Norms)

Bachelor degree with 50% marks and either a BA BEd or BSc Ed degree

Master's degree with 55% marks and a 3-Year BEd - MEd Course.

For TGT teachers (Class 9-10)- Candidates must meet one of the following criteria:

Bachelor/master's degree in the relevant subject with a minimum of 50% marks and a BEd degree

Bachelor/master's degree in the relevant subject with a minimum of 45% Marks (as per 2002 Norms) and a BEd degree

Four-year degree in BAEd/BScEd

Should have passed the STET Paper I exam.

For TGT Teachers (Class 9-10) with a special focus- Candidates must meet one of the following criteria:

Bachelor/master's degree in the relevant subject with a minimum of 50% marks and a BEd degree

Bachelor/master's degree in the relevant subject with a minimum of 45% Marks (as per 2002 Norms) and a BEd degree

Four-year degree in BAEd/BScEd

Should have passed the STET Paper I Exam (subject wise).

For PGT teachers (Class 11-12)- Candidates must meet one of the following criteria:

Master's degree in the relevant subject with a minimum of 50% marks and a BEd degree

Have a master's degree in the relevant subject with a minimum of 45% marks (as per 2002 Norms) and a BEd degree

Possess a master's degree in the relevant subject with a 4-year degree in BAEd/BScEd

Have a master's degree with 55% marks and a BEd - MEd 3-year degree.

Have passed the STET Paper II Exam.



Click here to access the official notification for more details

Age criteria: