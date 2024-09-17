Bihar Boy Receives A Record-Breaking Salary Package Of Rs 2.07 Crore From Google

Abhishek Kumar from Bihar's Jamui district has been offered a record-breaking salary package of Rs 2.07 crore from Google and is all set to join the office in London in October. Speaking to reporters, Mr Kumar credited his success to his parents and elder brother who have guided and supported him. He said, "I have been offered a salary of Rs 2.07 crore from Google and my new office will be based out of London. I am very excited to move to the beautiful city. This is a very big achievement for me. I am looking forward to the opportunities to work in important and impactful positions in future."

Mr Kumar further said that he had always aspired to become a Software Engineer and working in a big company like Google is a big dream for every aspiring engineer.

Talking about his strategy of cracking the interview, Mr Abhishek added that he had been already working in a company while preparing for the job interview. Taking out time after his 8-9 hours of job, for preparing for job interview has been a bit challenging.

"I had to take out time for preparing for job interviews from my long working hours. Maintaining consistency and devising a proper strategy for cracking interviews is very crucial. Preparing well for coding and behavioral questions helped me in cracking the interview for job in Google," he added.

Mr Abhishek has an experience of working in Amazon from August 2022 to March 2023. Post this he joined a new company German Investment Bank in May to work in its foreign investment trading unit. He will now join Google in October.

Highlighting his mantra for success, Mr Kumar says that dedication and consistency are the key for achieving any thing in life. Students with dedication and consistency can achieve anything and grab big offers despite hailing from a small town like mine.



"My roots are connected to a small village where I used to live in a mud house previously. After getting the resources from my jobs, I am building the house now. I have seen all the difficulties in my life. I always wanted to improve the lifestyle and quality of life and therefore worked hard to achieve a big salary package. I will now be able to help and support my life" added Mr Kumar.

Mr Abhishek's father Indradev Yadav is a lawyer in Jamui Civil Court while his mother Manju Devi is a homemaker. He is the youngest of two brothers.



