Bihar Board Class 10 Exam Answer Key Released. Check Details

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially released the answer key for the Class 10 board examinations held between February 17 and February 25, 2025. This allows students to cross-check their responses and estimate their potential scores. The results are expected to be released later this month, likely by March 25, though BSEB has not released any official statement on the date so far.
Where To Check the Answer Key
- Students can access the official answer key on the BSEB's official website biharboardonline.com
- On this platform, navigate to the 'Matric Exam' section to find the answer keys for all subjects
How to Download the Answer Key
To download the answer key, follow these steps:
- Visit the Official Portal
- Click on the answer key link
- Enter your roll number and code as provided on your admit card
- Submit the information and answer key will be displayed on the screen
Select and Download
- Choose the subject for which you wish to view the answer key
- The answer key will be displayed in PDF or JPG format
- Download and save the file for your reference
How To Raise an Objection
If you identify any discrepancies or errors in the answer key, BSEB provides a window to raise objections:
How To Initiate Objection
- Enter the subject name and set number
- Select the question number you wish to challenge
- Choose the correct option as per your view and provide a justification
- Click 'Save' to submit your objection
Ensure that all objections are submitted before the deadline, as late submissions will not be entertained.
Important Dates
Answer Key Release Date: March 6, 2025
Objection Submission Deadline: March 10, 2025
Result Declaration: Expected by March 25, 2025
It is imperative to review the answer key carefully and address any discrepancies within the provided timeframe. For the most accurate and updated information, always refer to the official BSEB website.