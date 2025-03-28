Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: Here's How To Check Results On NDTV

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to declare the results of the Matric Annual Examination 2025 tomorrow, March 29. The results will be announced by state Education Minister Sunil Kumar at the BSEB headquarters in Patna.

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor shared the result announcement date and timing today.

"Sunil Kumar, Education Minister, Bihar, will announce the results of the Matric Annual Examination 2025 tomorrow, March 29, 2025, at 12 noon. On this occasion, S. Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department, Bihar, will also be present," he said.

Where To Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2025



Students can access their results online through the official websites: matricresult2025.com, matricbiharboard.com

NDTV has also launched a dedicated result page for students who appeared for the Bihar Board exams this year.

How To Check Bihar Board Exam Results on NDTV's Results Page



Follow these steps to check your results:

Visit the NDTV results page.

Select the tab for Class 10 results.

Enter your roll number and other required details.

Click "Submit" to view your result.

Candidates are advised to keep their roll number and roll code ready to check their results as soon as they are published.



This year, 15.85 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exams. The exams were held at 1,677 centres across Bihar. Each subject carried 100 marks, and students needed to score at least 33% to pass. Those who fail to meet the passing criteria will have the opportunity to appear for compartment exams.

The Class 10 board exams were conducted between February 17 and February 25. This year, approximately 15.68 lakh students appeared for the examination. The exams were conducted in two shifts daily: from 9.30am to 12,45pm and 2pm to 5.15pm.

According to the BSEB, 39 students were expelled for using unfair means during the Class 10 board exams.

Previous Year's Performance

In 2024, 16,94,564 students registered for the Class 10 exam, with 13,79,842 students appearing. The overall pass percentage was 82.91%.

For the past seven years, the Bihar Board has been the first in India to declare exam results. Last year, the results were announced on March 31, with a pass percentage of 82.91%, nearly 2% higher than in 2023.

Top Rankers (2024):

Shivankar Kumar (Purnia's District School) secured 1st place with 97.80% (489 marks).

Adarsh Kumar (V High School, Movajidpur North, Samastipur) ranked 2nd with 97.60% (488 marks).