Bihar BEd Entrance Exam 2025: Registration Date, Eligibility, Paper Pattern

Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) is expected to release the official notification for the Bihar BEd Common Entrance Test (CET-BED) 2025 soon. Aspiring teachers can begin their preparation by reviewing last year's exam pattern and syllabus. The official notice will be available on the university's website once it is released. Applications will be accepted online only. In Bihar universities, over 35,000 seats are available for the BEd course.

Bihar BEd Entrance Exam 2025: Application Fee

General category: Rs 1,000

EWS: Rs 750

OBC: Rs 750

SC/ST: Rs 500

Candidates must pay the application fee online using a debit card, credit card, or net banking.

Bihar BEd CET 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the entrance test, candidates must have a Bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks.

Bihar BEd Entrance Exam 2025: Steps to Apply

Visit the LNMU's official website

Click on the registration link

Enter the required details

Upload the necessary documents

Complete the online payment for final submission

Bihar BEd CET 2025: Exam Pattern

The exam will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and will be conducted for two hours. Each question carries one mark, and candidates must use a blue or black ballpoint pen to mark their answers on the OMR sheet.

Subject-wise Question