Bihar BEd Entrance Exam 2025: Registration Date, Eligibility, Paper Pattern

Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) is expected to release the official notification for the Bihar BEd Common Entrance Test (CET-BED) 2025 soon. Aspiring teachers can begin their preparation by reviewing last year's exam pattern and syllabus. The official notice will be available on the university's website once it is released. Applications will be accepted online only. In Bihar universities, over 35,000 seats are available for the BEd course.
Bihar BEd Entrance Exam 2025: Application Fee
General category: Rs 1,000
EWS: Rs 750
OBC: Rs 750
SC/ST: Rs 500
Candidates must pay the application fee online using a debit card, credit card, or net banking.
Bihar BEd CET 2025: Eligibility Criteria
To apply for the entrance test, candidates must have a Bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks.
Bihar BEd Entrance Exam 2025: Steps to Apply
- Visit the LNMU's official website
- Click on the registration link
- Enter the required details
- Upload the necessary documents
- Complete the online payment for final submission
Bihar BEd CET 2025: Exam Pattern
The exam will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and will be conducted for two hours. Each question carries one mark, and candidates must use a blue or black ballpoint pen to mark their answers on the OMR sheet.
Subject-wise Question
- General English Comprehension (for BEd Programme) - 15 questions, 15 marks
- General Sanskrit Comprehension (for Shiksha Shastri Programme) - 15 questions, 15 marks
- General Hindi - 15 questions, 15 marks
- Logical & Analytical Reasoning - 25 questions, 25 marks
- General Awareness - 40 questions, 40 marks
- Teaching-Learning Environment in Schools - 25 questions, 25 marks